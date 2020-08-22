Jeet Gannguli: Hope ‘Sadak 2’ songs become dose of love we need in these times

Mumbai, Aug 22 : Amid massive trolling and negative reactions that Sadak 2 has been receiving ever since its first look launched, composer Jeet Gannguli hopes the soundtrack of the film acts as a dose of love people need in these times.

The album has songs by composers such as Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Suniljeet, Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi, along with Jeet.

A while back, soon after Suniljeet’s number “Ish kamaal” was heard in the trailer of the film, music producer Shezan Saleem, aka JO-G, alleged the song had been plagiarised from one of his tunes. Suniljeet has subsequently denied the charges.

“Ishq kamaal”, has been sung by Javed Ali. Like the Suniljeet number, all the songs of the film have a flavour of love. “Tum se hi” composed by Ankit, is sung by him and Leena Bose, and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. “Dil ki purani sadak” is composed by Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi, penned by Vijay Vijawatt. The composition has been created in three versions — two of which have been rendered by KK and the third is sung by Samidh.

Jeet has composed “Shukriya”, a track he penned with Rashmi Virag. The song has three versions — rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal and KK.

“Such fantastic love songs were made for ‘Sadak’ (1991 film) and that awareness kept me on my toes as a composer,” Jeet said, adding: “The entire album holds together varied music creation styles of different composers. It makes me very happy to be part of this album and I hope this album becomes the dose of love we need in these times.”

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, “Sadak 2” director Mahesh Bhatt has been facing the ire of netizens because of the close association late Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had with the filmmaker.

His daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt, who star in the film, are also being trolled on social media. Netizens have accused the Bhatt family of championing nepotism, after Sushant’s untimely demise on June 14 brought back conversation on the subject.

The film’s trailer has emerged as one of the top three most disliked videos in the world, garnering more than 4.4 million dislikes in less than a day of being launched on YouTube. The hashtag #boycottsadak2 has also been trending on Twitter ever since the film’s first look was announced.

Source: IANS

