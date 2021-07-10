Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott enters top-20 billionaires list

Hyderabad: MacKenzie Scott (51), the third richest woman in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has entered the list of top 20 billionaires. Currently, her net worth is $62.5 billion. Globally, she is the 19th richest person.
As per Forbes, during the divorce settlement that ended 25 years of marriage, Scott received 25 percent of Bezos’ stake in Amazon.
Scott is not only a billionaire but also a philanthropist. In 2020, she gave around $6 billion to non-profit organizations whereas, in 2021, she donated $2.7 billion to 286 groups.
MacKenzie Scott who is a resident of Seattle, Washington is the mother of four children.
List of top 20 richest persons in the world
Currently, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 14 Americans, two French, one Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican.
As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $212.4 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows:
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|Jeff Bezos
|$212.4 billion
|United States
|Bernard Arnault
|$189.1 billion
|France
|Elon Musk
|$162.8 billion
|United States
|Bill Gates
|$129.1 billion
|United States
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$126.2 billion
|United States
|Larry Page
|$108.9 billion
|United States
|Larry Ellison
|$106.8 billion
|United States
|Sergey Brin
|$105.9 billion
|United States
|Warren Buffett
|$101.8 billion
|United States
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|$87.1 billion
|France
|Steve Ballmer
|$81.7 billion
|United States
|Amancio Ortega
|$81.1 billion
|Spain
|Mukesh Ambani
|$78.6 billion
|India
|Carlos Slim Helu & family
|$68.7 billion
|Mexico
|Zhong Shanshan
|$66.8 billion
|China
|Jim Walton
|$64.2 billion
|United States
|Alice Walton
|$63.9 billion
|United States
|Rob Walton
|$63.4 billion
|United States
|MacKenzie Scott
|$62.5 billion
|United States
|Michael Bloomberg
|$59.0 billion
|United States