Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott enters top-20 billionaires list

Hyderabad: MacKenzie Scott (51), the third richest woman in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has entered the list of top 20 billionaires. Currently, her net worth is $62.5 billion. Globally, she is the 19th richest person.

As per Forbes, during the divorce settlement that ended 25 years of marriage, Scott received 25 percent of Bezos’ stake in Amazon.

Scott is not only a billionaire but also a philanthropist. In 2020, she gave around $6 billion to non-profit organizations whereas, in 2021, she donated $2.7 billion to 286 groups.

MacKenzie Scott who is a resident of Seattle, Washington is the mother of four children.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

Currently, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 14 Americans, two French, one Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $212.4 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows: