By Sameer|   Updated: 10th July 2021 2:05 pm IST
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott enters top-20 billionaires list

Hyderabad: MacKenzie Scott (51), the third richest woman in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has entered the list of top 20 billionaires. Currently, her net worth is $62.5 billion. Globally, she is the 19th richest person.

As per Forbes, during the divorce settlement that ended 25 years of marriage, Scott received 25 percent of Bezos’ stake in Amazon.

Scott is not only a billionaire but also a philanthropist. In 2020, she gave around $6 billion to non-profit organizations whereas, in 2021, she donated $2.7 billion to 286 groups.

MacKenzie Scott who is a resident of Seattle, Washington is the mother of four children.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

Currently, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 14 Americans, two French, one Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $212.4 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows:

NameNet worthCountry
Jeff Bezos$212.4 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$189.1 billionFrance
Elon Musk$162.8 billionUnited States
Bill Gates$129.1 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg$126.2 billionUnited States
Larry Page$108.9 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$106.8 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$105.9 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$101.8 billionUnited States
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers$87.1 billionFrance
Steve Ballmer$81.7 billion United States
Amancio Ortega$81.1 billion Spain
Mukesh Ambani$78.6 billion India
Carlos Slim Helu & family$68.7 billion Mexico
Zhong Shanshan$66.8 billion China
Jim Walton$64.2 billion United States
Alice Walton$63.9 billion United States
Rob Walton$63.4 billion United States
MacKenzie Scott$62.5 billion United States
Michael Bloomberg$59.0 billion United States

