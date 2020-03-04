menu
Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2: Popular TV show to go off-air

Posted by Sameer Published: March 04, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2: Popular TV show to go off-air
Courtesy "twitter/jenwinget"

Mumbai: Beyhadh 2, popular TV show to go off air. No episode of the show will be aired after 13th March.

This decision was taken keeping in view that the show is not able to grab TRPs. However, the channel will push the show digitally as it is performing well on the digital platform of Sony Live.

It may be mentioned that after reviewing the performance of Beyhad, the makers had decided to go for Beyhad 2. Although the earlier version of the show was proved to be a huge success, the later one failed to grab TRP.

In Beyhad 2 which was first aired on 2nd December 2019, Jennifer Winget is playing the role of Maya. Other predominant characters of the show are Rudra, MJ.

