Jharkhand: 31.7% parents want schools to be opened after Covid vaccine

Ranchi, Sep 2 : Around 31.7 per cent of parents in Jharkhand are in favour of opening up of schools only after a coronavirus vaccine arrives in the market.

The Jharkhand government conducted an online survey of parents whose wards are studying between classes 9 to 12. The online survey was conducted till August 31.

“Around 31.7 per cent of parents are in favour of reopening schools after a coronavirus vaccine comes into the market. 88 per cent of parents are in favour of reducing the syllabus. Around 48 per cent are in favour of reducing syllabus up to 50 per cent. Around 25 per cent of parents are in favour of opening schools in September,” said the survey.

About 12,320 parents participated in the survey. The parents whose students are studying in government, private, and central schools participated in the survey.

Around 14.12 per cent of parents will go with the government decision to reopen schools. Half of the parents considered the digital content of the schools as good.

In the last two days, more than 5,000 new Covid cases have emerged in the state. Till now 43,902 cases have been found in the state and 428 deaths have been reported. In the last 24 hours, more than 2,300 cases have emerged.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.