By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th August 2020 6:11 pm IST
Jharkhand man kills wife, commits suicide

Ranchi: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Jharkhand’s Palamau district, before committing suicide on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said Virodhi Singh, 40, of Vinayaka village under Tarhasi police station jurisdiction, had jumped into the village well this morning. He was a Panchayat Sewak.

Late on Tuesday night, he had reportedly killed his wife Leelwati Devi with an axe.

According to police, Singh was jailed for taking a bribe but was released a few days ago. He was said to be in a depressed mood and used to quarrel with his wife.

The couple is survived by two sons. His youngest son Dharamjeet Singh, however, alleged that his parents were killed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Source: IANS
Subscribe us on

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

