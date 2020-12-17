Jharkhand Maoist killed in gunbattle with security forces

Ranchi, Dec 16 : A Maoist guerrilla was killed in a gunbattle with police in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the gunbattle took place at Serke Nindra forest situated under Chandwa Police Station of Latehar district. The slain Maoist belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

The body of the Maoist has been recovered. Police said that there was information of the gathering of TPC ultras inside the forest after which a police team was sent to the spot. The guerrillas started firing on policemen who also retaliated.

The gun battle between the police and Maoists lasted for over an hour. However, the Maoists later managed to flee from the spot. After the gunbattle, a search operation was conducted in which the body of the Maoist and one AK-47 was recovered.

Maoists are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

Source: IANS

