Jharkhand reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

By Qayam Published: 17th July 2020 10:04 am IST
coronavirus covid-19

Ranchi: Jharkhand on Thursday reported 207 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 4,783, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The state also reported four more deaths, which raised the coronavirus death toll to 42, it said.

The fatalities were reported from West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, Giridih and Ranchi, it added.

There are 2,228 active cases in the state at present, it said.

So far, 2,513 people have recovered, which includes 28 people discharged during the day.

Four personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at its camp in Dumka tested positive, said district Civil Surgeon Anant Kumar Jha.

Total 96 police personnel have been found to COVID-19 positive till Wednesday, said a statement.

One among them is an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police. Besides, two inspectors, six sub-inspectors, 19 assistant sub-inspectors, 11 havildars have also tested positive, it said.

Five of them have already recovered from the infection.

Five more staff of the Ramgarh district collectorate tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 17 staff at the office have been found to be positive, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh.

The offices have been shut and all the staff are being tested, he said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close