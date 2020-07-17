Jharkhand reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Ranchi: Jharkhand on Thursday reported 207 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 4,783, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The state also reported four more deaths, which raised the coronavirus death toll to 42, it said.

The fatalities were reported from West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, Giridih and Ranchi, it added.

There are 2,228 active cases in the state at present, it said.

So far, 2,513 people have recovered, which includes 28 people discharged during the day.

Four personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at its camp in Dumka tested positive, said district Civil Surgeon Anant Kumar Jha.

Total 96 police personnel have been found to COVID-19 positive till Wednesday, said a statement.

One among them is an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police. Besides, two inspectors, six sub-inspectors, 19 assistant sub-inspectors, 11 havildars have also tested positive, it said.

Five of them have already recovered from the infection.

Five more staff of the Ramgarh district collectorate tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 17 staff at the office have been found to be positive, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh.

The offices have been shut and all the staff are being tested, he said.

Source: PTI