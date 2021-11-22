Jilted lover held for blackmailing girl with private photos

Published: 23rd November 2021
Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested a youth on charges of blackmailing his former lover using her private photos, here on Monday.

The accused had reportedly demanded money and sought sexual favours from her.

The incident took another twist after the girl sought help from her friends to snatch her ex-lover’s mobile phone. The police have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting and robbing the mobile phone from the accused, who has been identified as Santhosh.

The police have taken Akash, Nanjundaswamy and Yerriswamy into custody for allegedly attacking Santhosh.

Santhosh was in love with the girl two years ago and he had captured their private moments on his mobile phone. After the break-up, Santhosh blackmailed his lover for money and sought sexual favours. He threatened her that if she failed to oblige, he would make the private photos viral on social media.

The girl then told everything to her friend and sought his help to get the Santosh’s mobile. Accordingly, four persons barged into the house of Santhosh and robbed his phone after sprinkling pepper spray on his eye.

