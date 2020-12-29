Jio, Mediatek to launch esports tournament

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an esports event targeted at online gaming enthusiasts in India.

The 70-day esports tournament comes just days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event — ‘India ka Gaming Champion’, said a statement.

The event will be held during January 13 – March 7, 2021. Registration would take place from December 29, 2020 to January 29, 2021.

The tournament is set to test gamers’ skills, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena, while vying for a prize pool of Rs 12.50 lakh, it said.

“The entire tournament will be broadcast LIVE on JioTV HD Esports Channel and YouTube. Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform,” it said.

–IANS

rrb/ash