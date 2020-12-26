Jisshu Sengupta to star in Bengali film 'Baba Baby O...'

Mumbai, Dec 25 : Jisshu Sengupta has had good run in Hindi films this year, with roles in Shakuntala Devi, Durgamati, and Sadak 2, and the actor is currently focussed on home turf — Bengali cinema — again.

Jisshu is all set to star in the upcoming Bengali film “Baba Baby O…”, produced by the popular new-age Bengali filmmaker duo, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

A poster of the film unveiled on Christmas features two kids along with Jisshu. While details of his role are yet to be revealed, unconfirmed sources suggested the actor could be playing a single father.

The film is directed by Aritra Mukherjee from a screenplay by Zinia Sen, and is being billed as a romantic drama with comic shades.

“‘Baba Baby O…’ is a special film based on a very interesting subject,” informed Shiboprosad.

Added Nandita: “‘Baba Baby O…’ is another exciting subject that our successful team of director Aritra Mukherjee, writer Zinia Sen and dialogue writer Samragnee Bandyopadhyay will be attempting. It is based on a novel concept and sure to capture the hearts of our audience.”

“We are going through a difficult phase in life. The situation is very gloomy and the smiles are somewhere lost. During lockdown, when Zinia came up with this story, it made our entire team smile from ear to ear. The film is an intense love story though it’s wrapped in humour,” informed director Aritra Mukherji.

