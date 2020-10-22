J&K Admin announces changes in Civil Service Regulations

Srinagar, Oct 22 : The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday amended the J&K Civil Service Regulations so that, in public interest, any civil servant can be retired after 22 years of service or after attaining the age of 48 years.

A notification issued by the finance department said, “In exercise of powers conferred under provison to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Regulations may be substituted as follows.

“226 (2): Notwithstanding anything contained in these regulations, the government may, if it is of the opinion that it is in public interest to do so, require any government servant other than one working on a post which is included in Schedule II of these rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age.”

The notification is significant given the fact that the substitution of the Civil Service Regulations has now empowered the government to compulsorily retire any civil servant whose integrity comes into question.

Experts argue that this could also pave the way for sacking of such civil servants whose activities are detrimental to the peace and sovereignty of the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.