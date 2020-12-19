J&K draws up plan to vaccinate 28 lakh high-risk persons

Jammu, Dec 18 : The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have drawn up an elaborate plan to get around 28 lakh high-risk persons vaccinated against coronavirus in the first three phases once the process starts in the Union Territory.

The plan was drawn under the supervision of UT’s Financial Commissioner (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dulloo. He has said that the vaccine will be administered through the CoWin dashboard platform, which will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

Dulloo said that nearly one lakh healthcare workers will be covered in the first phase.

“The second and third phases will cover 7 lakh and 20 lakh high-risk persons respectively. The vaccination will be done through pre-registration mode,” the officer said.

In all, 4,000 spots have been identified to administer the vaccination across Jammu and Kashmir, with the help of more than 5,000 trained vaccinators and 19,000 potential vaccinators.

The officer said that as many as 987 ice-lined refrigerators, 795 deep freezers, 11 solar-powered refrigerators, five walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezer were available for the purpose.

At each vaccination spot, at least 100 persons per day would be vaccinated, with the aim of ensuring a total of 4.5 lakh vaccinations daily across Jammu and Kashmir.

