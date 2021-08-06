J&K: Government schools to be renamed after Martyrs

Srinagar: All the government schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after the martyred soldiers, CRPF personnel, army officers and J&K police who died while serving the Nation, said in a letter sent by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has sent a letter to Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts asking him to re-name the identified government schools after the martyred officers and personnel.

According to the letter, the Divisional Commissioner has asked the concerned authorities to identify the schools in villages and Municipal Wards of the district that can be named after the police, army or Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) martyrs.

“A committee may be constituted at district level to prepare such details after due Verification. SSP/ADC/DPO or AC Panchayat or representative of army and etc can be included in the committee to finalize the list at the district level,” stated in the letter.