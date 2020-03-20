J&K govt asks school teachers to stay at home

Srinagar: In the wake of the coronavirus threat the Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order on Friday directing the school teachers not to attend to their duties.

Class work in educational institutions in Kashmir has already been suspended.

The order issued by Asghar Hussain Samoon, Principal Secretary in the school education department, said no school teacher will attend duties at schools as class work is suspended.

“All school teachers to stay at home till further orders. Only headmasters/Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs)/Principals/Chief Education Officers (CEOs)/ HoDs/Concerned engineers involved in works/ Centrally sponsored schemes implementation or educational administrative matter are exempted and permitted but to maintain social distances.”

Meanwhile, the Srinagar administration has imposed strict restrictions across the district in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure after a Srinagar resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The government agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions across the district.

The decision to impose restrictions is aimed at containing the spread of the infection.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.