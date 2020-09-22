J&K govt issues 18.52 lakh Domicile Certificates till Sept 21

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 18.52 Lakh Domicile Certificates against over 21.99 lakh applications received by Monday.

As per the consolidated figures coming from across twenty districts of Union territory, a total of 21,99,513 persons applied for seeking the Domicile Certificate, of which 20,87,815 applications were found complete in all respects, while rest 1,11,698 were rejected for want of prescribed documents.

However, against 20,87,815 complete applications, 18,52,355 persons (88.72 percent) were issued the Domicile Certificates till Monday and the rest are in the process.

Total Domicile Certificates issued to the Non-State Subjects excluding West Pakistani Refugees, Balmiki, and Gorkhas are 30,445 ie 1.64 percent of the total 18,52,355 Domicile Certificates.

Similarly, the total Domicile Certificates issued to the Non-State Subjects stood at 59,993, including 17,978 to West Pakistani Refugees, 1,825 to the Balmiki community, and 755 to Gorkhas which cumulatively account to 20,548.

The total certificates issued include over 4,97,238 in the Kashmir division and 13,35,643 in the Jammu division.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the union territory was started in the last week of June 2020.

The application for the issuing of the domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings because of the COVID threat.

Source: IANS