J&K: Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th November 2021 10:37 pm IST
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police officer said.

The firefight began after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

