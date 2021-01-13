J&K L-G visits family of goldsmith killed by terrorists

By IANS|   Updated: 13th January 2021 5:08 pm IST
Srinagar, Jan 13 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of goldsmith Satpal Nischal, who was killed by terrorists at his shop at Saraibala on December 31, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved kin.

Strongly condemning the killing, Sinha conveyed his condolences and asserted that such despicable and cowardly acts would not go unpunished.

The Lt Governor said that a high-level investigation had already been initiated, while assured the family that the culprits would be brought to justice very soon.

The family told Sinha that they had been living in Kashmir for the last 50 years and had very cordial relations with the locals.

