J&K LG condemns terrorist attack on CRPF personnel

Srinagar, Oct 6 : J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the despicable terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Pampore in Jammu Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday and promised that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain.

In his message the Lt Governor said, “the sacrifices of our CRPF personnel will not go in vain. The government is determined and committed to foil the design of those who want to disrupt peace and derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir through such a terror attack. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and family members of our brave security personnel that we will punish the perpetrators of such terror attacks.”

The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the martyred Jawans and strength to their family members. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured Jawans.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.