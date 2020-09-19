J&K Lt Guv praises creators of ‘Wise App’

Srinagar, Sep 20 : J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday congratulated Mubeen Masudi and Bilal Abidi for creating the ‘Wise App’ which facilitates online classes on 2G service.

The young developers called on Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The LG lauded the efforts of the two technocrats, Masudi from Kashmir and Abidi from Lucknow, for creating a milestone in the field of online learning in J&K.

The 2G friendly Wise App has enabled thousands of teachers to conduct hassle-free online classes and has made it easy to send and receive assignments, Sinha noted.

He was informed that hundreds of teachers have been trained in the last few days and they intend to continue the process to make online education smooth and accessible to all in Jammu and Kashmir.

Appreciating the work of the two IITians, Sinha said that initiatives like these are very important for the development of our society.

Internet service was suspended across J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. However, low-speed 2G internet service was later restored across the Union Territory in a phased manner, but high-speed internet service continued to remain suspended.

However, in August, high-speed internet was restored on trial basis in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir — Ganderbal in the Kashmir valley and Udhampur in Jammu.

