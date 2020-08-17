J&K: Muslim man beaten by a mob for chasing cows from field

Srinagar: A horrific incident was reported in Garhi village of Arnas area in Reasi in Jammu region which came forth after the video of the incident went viral. The video shows how a group of “cow vigilantes” savagely beat up a man and his nephew in Reasi district of Jammu region after the former’s son drove away a cow which was grazing in their field.

The video shot by the perpetrators of the inhuman and brutal assault, went viral on social media.

In the video, the mob can be seen punching, kicking and beating up Muhammad Asgar (40) and his nephew Javid Ahmad (26), while policemen can be seen pleading with them to let the duo off.

Shocked to see this video of Reasi where one Mohd Asger R/o Gahri of Arnas was beaten up by some hate-mongers today. Request @JmuKmrPolice, @DCReasi1 to kindly take note of this matter. Those who are taking law in hands should be behind bars @islahmufti @ShujaUH @rifatabdullahh pic.twitter.com/Tu02rO5OZZ — Guftar Ahmed (گفتار احمد) (@GuftarAhmedCh) August 15, 2020

The perpetrators of the attack can be heard raising slogans such as “Desh ke gaddron ko, goli maaro salon ko” (Shoot the traitors) and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” in the video.

As reported by The Wire, The relatives of the victim told that Asghar’s son, who apparently is a minor, had chased away cows which strayed into their field three-four days ago. In the process, one of the cows got injured.

After which Mushtaq Ahmad, Asgar’s brother was called by local lambardar (landlord), chowkidar to the panch’s house for a meeting. “They said that Asghar’s son had beaten up and injured a cow, so they wanted to speak to him. My nephew also went with him. When they entered the house of panch Sanjay Singh, a mob started beating them up mercilessly. They then dragged them out and again started beating them up with sticks, apart from punching and kicking them,” he said.

“My brother was injured. His body is covered with bruises. Some parts of his skin have turned red and blue due to the inhuman beating,” Mushtaq Ahmad said.

He said that initially, two or three policemen who reached the spot could not rescue Asgar or Javid from the mob, which numbered up to 30 people.

“Had the local SHO not rushed to the spot, the mob would have lynched them,” said Mushtaq.

The family also alleged that they are constantly harresed in the village as they are less populated and been dominated. “Only 8-10 Gujjar families live in the village where there are 1,700-1,800 people,” they said.

The horrific incident has evoked widespread condemnation from political parties and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir, with stringent action being sought against the perpetrators.

While the police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused. “We have taken cognizance against all those who are seen hitting the man in the video,” said Rashmi a senior superintendent of police (SSP), Reasi.

“The police also have to register an FIR against the Asghar’s son for ‘injuring’ the cow,” she added.