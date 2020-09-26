J&K police arrests LeT terror associate

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 6:42 pm IST
J&K police arrests LeT terror associate

Srinagar, Sep 26 : The Jammu & Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir’s Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Police said on a specific input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Handwara police along with the Army and CRPF in the orchards of Mandigam Kralgund village.

“During search, one terrorist associate identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray, son of Wali Mohd, resident of Mandigam Kralgund was apprehended,” police said. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he is an active terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”

READ:  Three juveniles held for stabbing man to death

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 26th September 2020 6:42 pm IST
Back to top button