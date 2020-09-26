J&K police arrests LeT terror associate

Srinagar, Sep 26 : The Jammu & Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir’s Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Police said on a specific input, a cordon and search operation was launched by Handwara police along with the Army and CRPF in the orchards of Mandigam Kralgund village.

“During search, one terrorist associate identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray, son of Wali Mohd, resident of Mandigam Kralgund was apprehended,” police said. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he is an active terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

