J&K Police bust Al-Badr terror module

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 2:28 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 11 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and the CRPF on Friday busted an Al-Badr terror module involved in grenade hurling incidents, officials said.

The police said one uncategorised terrorist identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith, a resident of Sopore in North Kashmir, and his two associates identified as Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Sopore, were arrested.

“They were involved in a grenade hurling incident at the Warpora Sopore police post,” the police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress. More arrests are expected, the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

