J&K police release list of seized assets used for terrorism

Jammu, Feb 16 : The police in Jammu and Kashmir have accorded permission in 46 cases for seizure/attachment of various moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations to restrict terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir police, along with other security forces and investigating agencies, are fighting the challenges of terrorism at various fronts, the police said.

“While a number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits have been neutralised in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs,” the police said.

The police said that following the due procedures of the law, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have in the last couple of years accorded sanction for seizure/attachment of four wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that terror activities are under check.

“Under this Act, 61 vehicles have been seized/attached, including two trucks/trailer trucks, one tipper, four Alto 800 cars, two Hyundai Cretas, one Maruti Echo, one Baleno, four Santros, one Asta, two Wagon Rs, one Mahindra Quanta, one Auto (Tata Zip), two Maruti Swifts, 18 motorcycles, five Scooties, two Auto load carriers, three Alto K10s, one Maruti 800, one Load Carrier (207), two Taveras, one ambulance, one Tata Tiago, one Ford Figo, two Echo ambulances, one I20, and one Dutson,” police said.

“These include the Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda, an associate of Assiya Andrabi. Cash amounting to Rs 3,70,000, and cheque worth Rs 50,000 have also been seized. Besides, immovable properties seized so far include five houses including the house of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in-law of Assiya Andrabi of banned outfit Dukhtran Milat, and six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama,” the police said.

They added that in 2021 so far, the PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of 11 vehicles, which include six four-wheelers and five two-wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Section 25 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith,” the police said.

