J&K ready to deal with possible coronavirus cases

Jammu: Isolation wards, ventilators and ICUs have been established in medical colleges and associated hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir to deal with possible coronavirus cases. As many as 20 samples have been collected and sent for analysis to AIIMS/NCDC, results of all of which have come negative.

M.K. Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday cautioned the health department not to lower their guard against coronavirus. He was speaking at a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of J&K against the virus. The Joint Secretary has been designated as the nodal officer for the Union Territory of J&K to deal with the preventive measures against coronavirus.

He stated that India as a whole has successfully tackled this problem by resorting to the standard operating procedures against such eventualities.

Bhandari said that hands on training should be provided to the health professionals so that everybody is aware of their roles and responsibilities as per the established norms as it will help prevent the disease from spreading.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, stressed on redistribution of resources like PPE kits, N-95 masks, triple layer masks and other paraphernalia among the health institutions.