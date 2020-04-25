J&K religious leaders urge people to pray at home in Ramzan

Srinagar: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the holy month of Ramzan will be different in Kashmir as there won’t be any big congregations or religious gatherings.

Many religious leaders and organisations have appealed the people to say prayers in their homes and not to go to mosques and shrines.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid, Srinagar, has suspended the Friday and the Taravih prayers. Mufti Nasir ul Islam, the Grand Mufti, has also appealed the people to say the prayers in their homes.

“During Ramzan people should say the prayers in their homes and not go to mosques. It’s very important that we ensure that the lockdown is fully implemented,” he said.

The Srinagar administration has also advised people to stick to the social distance protocol during Ramzan. “We appeal the people to say the Taravih prayers in their homes only during Ramzan and avoid making big congregations,” DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said.

Source: IANS

