J&K reports 1,013 new cases, 17 deaths

Srinagar, Sep 7 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 1,013 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 44,570, while 17 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the UT’s death toll to 801.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1013 cases reported on Monday, 600 were from Jammu division and 413 from Kashmir division.

Of the 17 fatalities, seven were from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division, while 433 cured persons were discharged from different hospitals on Monday.

So far, 32,760 people have completely recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the UT stands at 11,009 now, of which 5,073 are from Jammu division and 5,936 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.