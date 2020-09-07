J&K reports 1,013 new cases, 17 deaths

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 4:20 am IST
J&K reports 1,013 new cases, 17 deaths

Srinagar, Sep 7 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 1,013 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 44,570, while 17 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the UT’s death toll to 801.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1013 cases reported on Monday, 600 were from Jammu division and 413 from Kashmir division.

Of the 17 fatalities, seven were from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division, while 433 cured persons were discharged from different hospitals on Monday.

So far, 32,760 people have completely recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the UT stands at 11,009 now, of which 5,073 are from Jammu division and 5,936 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close