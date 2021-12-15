J&K reports 147 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 147 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,39,271 while three more deaths pushed the death toll to 4,503, officials said.

Of the new cases, 40 were from the Jammu division and 107 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 20 in Jammu district, officials said.

There are 1,446 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,33,322, they said.

Meanwhile, there are 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.