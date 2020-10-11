J&K reports 569 new Covid cases, tally at 83,633

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 2:53 am IST
Srinagar, Oct 11 : Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 569 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the Union Territory’s tally to 83,633, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said of the 569 fresh infections, 207 from Jammu division and 362 from Kashmir division.

So far, 71,845 have been recovered completely.

1,322 patients have succumbed to the virus till now.

The number of active cases is 10,466 out of which 4,454 are from Jammu division and 6,012 from Kashmir division.

