News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 6:42 pm IST
J&K reports 578 new Covid cases, tally at 87,942

Srinagar, Oct 18 : J&K reported 578 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the Union Territory’s tally to 87,942, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that out of the 578 new infections — 193 are from Jammu division and 385 from Kashmir division.

So far, 77,886 people have recovered completely.

As many as 1,379 have succumbed to the coronavirus in the Union Territory.

The number of active cases stand at 8,677 out of which 3,440 are from Jammu division and 5,237 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

