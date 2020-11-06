J&K reports 581 fresh Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, Nov 6 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 581 new Covid-19 cases, while 632 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recoveries, health officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said out of the 581 fresh cases, 228 are from Jammu division and 353 from Kashmir division.

So far, 97,805 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 90,537 have recovered completely.

1,523 patients have so far succumbed to Covid-19.

The number of active cases is 5,745 out of which 1,557 are from Jammu division and 4,188 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

