J&K reports 641 new Covid cases, tally 38,864

By News Desk 1 Updated: 2nd September 2020 6:47 pm IST
Srinagar, Sep 2 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 641 new coronavirus cases, including 274 in Jammu division and 367 in Kashmir division, taking its total tally to 38,864.

In all, 15 more Covid-19 deaths were reported, pushing the total toll in the Union Territory to 732.

So far, 30,079 patients have completely recovered. The total number of active cases now stands at 8,053 out of which 2,495 are from Jammu division and 5,558 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

