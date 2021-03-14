JK sees 105 new Covid cases, 66 recoveries

Jammu, March 14 : Jammu and Kashmir recorded 105 new Covid cases and 66 recoveries on Sunday while no Covid-related death was reported.

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 25 were from the Jammu division and 80 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 127,640 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 124,746 have recovered, and 1,974 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 920, out of which 212 are from the Jammu division and 708 from the Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.