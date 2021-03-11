J&K sees 75 new Covid cases, one death

Jammu, March 11 : Jammu and Kashmir saw 75 new Covid cases and 77 recoveries on Thursday, while one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 10 were reported in the Jammu division and 65 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 127,363 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 124,498 have recovered, and 1,969 people have succumbed, including the latest fatality.

The number of active cases is 896, out of which 182 are in the Jammu division and 714 in the Kashmir division.

