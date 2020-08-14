J&K tops gallantry medals list announced on eve of 74th I-Day

Published: 15th August 2020
Srinagar, Aug 14 : After bagging 94 police medals announced on the eve of the country’s 74th Independence Day, Jand Kashmir on Friday topped the medals’ list in the country.

Of the 215 police medals announced by the Union Home Ministry, J&K has bagged the maximum number of 94 medals.

Three IPS officers from J&K, including Atul Kumar Goel (DIG), Sandeep (SSP) and Gurinderpal Singh (SP), have been awarded President’s police medal for gallantry (PMG).

Goel has got the medal for arresting the tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh while he was carrying two Hizbul terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

J&K medal list includes 81 PMGs, 12 President’s police medals for meritorious services and one President’s police medal for distinguished services.

Ever since the ongoing armed violence started in J&K in early 1990s, the J&K police has been in the forefront of fighting terrorism.

Scores of policemen have made the supreme sacrifice while doing their duties. Today also, two local policemen were killed in a terror attack in Srinagar district.

–IANS
sq/sdr

