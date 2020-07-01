J&K: Video of toddler crying over grandfather’s body crushed Twitterati

SRINAGAR: A chilling video of a three-year-old boy sitting by his grandfather’s motionless body went viral on social media.
The pictures and videos currently wrenching out the heart has emerged from an encounter site in North Kashmir’s Sopore.
The video shared by news agency ANI, shows the boy heartbreakingly weeping in the Jammu and Kashmir Police van while taking him to his mother.
As per the India Today report, the 60-year-old man was a civilian was reportedly kiiled in the cross-firing on Wednesday morning, right in front of his three-year-old grandson.
The little boy identified as Ayaad was out along with his grandfather Bashir Ahmed Khan (65) buy milk unaware of the deadly cross-fire on his way.
He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.
The heartbreaking pictures showing the clueless child sitting besides the blood-splattered body of his grandfather has Twitterati crushed.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir. A three year old toddler has to have his misery broadcast to the whole world to drive home the “we good they bad” message. We would have got the point without his misery being filmed & shared so please don’t.”
“We would have expected no less from the men in uniform than to rescue the young boy & for that they have our gratitude but we would expect better than for them to film & use a three year old’s pain the way it’s being done today,” he added.
Check out Twitter’s reaction
This is the second attack on CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party killing three troopers.
A separate encounter started at Tral in South Kashmir on Tuesday night after inputs about the presence of a group of three terrorists. The fire fight stopped in the night itself but the search operation was still going on.