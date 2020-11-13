J’khand BJP MP appeals Nitish to amend liquor law in Bihar

Patna, Nov 13 : BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey has urged Bihar Chief Minister designate Nitish Kumar to amend the liquor law in the state.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dubey said: “The liquor ban in Bihar is the reason behind corruption in police and excise department. Besides, the ban has led to smuggling of liquor from other states and encouraged black marketing too.”

“People who want to consume liquor or throw a booze party are take the routes of adjoining Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, Chatthisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

“Moreover, the state exchequer has borne huge revenue loss due to the liquor ban. It has also had adverse effect on the hospitality sector,” he said.

Dubey added: “Overall, such a situation allows corruption to take place from top to bottom in police, excise, Customs and many other departments.”

The opposition parties had termed the liquor ban as a failed legislation and targeted the NDA in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

The liquor ban was implemented in Bihar in 2016. In the last four years, over 3.5 lakh people have been arrested for violation of liquor ban.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.