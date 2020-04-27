JMI scholar who is pregnant spends first day of Ramadan in jail

New Delhi: Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator Safoora Zargar who was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the national capital’s northeast area spent the first day of Ramadan in Tihar Jail.

UAPA

The 27-year-old woman who is pregnant was charged under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2019 (UAPA).

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had dismissed her bail petition.

It may be mentioned that earlier, Safoora was held in another case related to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 which was organized at the Jafrabad area.

Although her lawyer had managed to secure bail in Jafrabad’s case, she was arrested in the case related to communal riots.

Overcrowded jail

It may be noted that despite COVID-19 outbreak, Safoora who is pregnant is being kept in the overcrowded jail.

Her lawyer was allowed to talk to her after several days.

She was not allowed to talk to her husband citing COVID-19 protocols.

View of Students, teachers

Kausar Jan, an art student described her as the strongest voice in the JCC.

Meanwhile, her teacher said that she is a hardworking student.

Delhi violence

It may be recalled that in Delhi violence that broke out between pro and anti-CAA protesters, at least 53 people were killed.

