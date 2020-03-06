JMM to field Shibu Soren as candidate for RS polls

A+ A-

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will field Shibu Soren as the candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls.

“In the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the election will be held on 2 seats in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren to be the candidate on one of the seats,” Hemant Soren told media.

The Chief Minister said the name of another candidate for the second Rajya Sabha seat will be announced at the appropriate time.

“As far as the second seat is concerned, we will tell you more at the appropriate time,” he said.

JMM president Shibu Soren had faced a debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dumka seat.

The nomination process for two Rajya Sabha seats will begin on March 6 and polling will take place on March 26.