JNTU Hyderabad implements break-study policy

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) started implementing a break-study policy from the current academic year.

As per the policy, engineering students studying in colleges affiliated with JNUTH will be allowed to take a break of up to one year. In this one year, they can pursue research and work in industry or focus on their own company, product, or design, Times of India reported.

The decision to implement the policy was taken by the academic senate of the university in a meeting held recently. The policy was also mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Earlier, engineering students were supposed to study for four consecutive years to earn the degree. There was no provision for taking a break from the study.

TOI quoted JNTUH registrar Manzoor Hussain saying that students will get the option to take a break from studies after the second and third years.