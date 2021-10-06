JNTU introduces ‘break-study’ policy for BTech students

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru University of Technology (JNTU) has introduced a break-study policy for the students, which will allow them to pause the study for a year and resume.

The policy is to encourage the students to excel in startups as well as providing an opportunity for those with serious health issues. JNTU vice-chancellor professor Katta Narasimha Reddy said the policy will be implemented from this academic year.

Earlier, if a student joined BTech, he/she would have to study for four consecutive years. Now a student can take a break for a maximum of two semesters.

According to the policy, only students striving for start-ups or product development are eligible for Break Study provided they have completed the first four semesters. The students with backlogs and those without attendance will not have this opportunity. The desirous students have to apply to the JNTU VC and get his permission.

The student must specifically mention the reasons for taking a break in their studies. Those suffering from serious health problems also need to get permission from their college principal. They must, however, re-join the course at the end of the year.