JNU case: Delhi Government nod for prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Friday gave a go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and two others involved in the JNU Sedition case.

Anti national slogans were raised in the JNU campus on February 9 2016. Four days later Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police under sedition charges.Four years after the incident Kanhaiya Kumar and others will now face trial for the charges against them.

On January 14 2019, police filed a charge sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.