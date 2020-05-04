JNU professor seeks registration of FIR in Jan 5 violence

New Delhi: A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, who had received grievous injuries during the January 5 campus violence, has moved the city court seeking early hearing of the plea filed in January for registration of FIR against the mob, stating that more than four months having elapsed since the incident.

Sucharita Sen, professor at the Centre for Study of Regional Development, had received injuries in head during the violence. On January 5, masked men, armed with sticks and rods, had allegedly attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

She filed a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO), Vasant Kunj North, and sought registration of FIR for offences, like attempt to murder, rioting and mischief, but “no action was taken by the police.”

Sucharita, through Advocates Adit S. Pujari, Tara Narula and Kriti Awasthi, then moved the court on January 13, seeking registration of FIR, following which the police was asked to file an action-taken report (ATR) by March 25.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the complaint case was adjourned to April 25. Consequently, the investigating agency has not filed the ATR,” the fresh application filed by Sucharita stated.

It stated that FIR should be immediately registered on account of orders passed by the Delhi High Court in January, directing an expeditious investigation. Sucharita said evidence in the case was in the nature of data that could be tampered with.

“The offences committed by the accused persons are very serious and include offences that are cognizable and non-bailable in nature, and necessary directions to the investigating agency are sought to register an FIR and investigate complaint fairly, properly and impartially,” it said.

The matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

