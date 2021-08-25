Job-oriented courses: Tech Mahindra offers free coaching to unemployed youths

Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra Foundation is offering free coaching of job-oriented courses to the unemployed youth of Hyderabad city.

In a program that was held on Monday at the Kachiguda center, the foundation in-charge Sridhar said the persons in the age group of 18-27 years who have passed SSC, Inter, Degree pass or fail can avail free coaching of the following courses:

MS Office 2010 Spoken English Communication Skills Interview Classes Advanced MS Skills

The duration of these courses is four months.

Interested candidates can dial 7674985461 or 7093552020 and register their names before August 30.