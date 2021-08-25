Job-oriented courses: Tech Mahindra offers free coaching to unemployed youths

Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra Foundation is offering free coaching of job-oriented courses to the unemployed youth of Hyderabad city.
In a program that was held on Monday at the Kachiguda center, the foundation in-charge Sridhar said the persons in the age group of 18-27 years who have passed SSC, Inter, Degree pass or fail can avail free coaching of the following courses:
- MS Office 2010
- Spoken English
- Communication Skills
- Interview Classes
- Advanced MS Skills
The duration of these courses is four months.
Interested candidates can dial 7674985461 or 7093552020 and register their names before August 30.