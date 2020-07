Hyderabad: The Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms is holding an online seminar for youth looking to enter the job market. Some of the speakers are Asad Quraishi, Major Mohammed Ali Shah, Naz Asghar, Syed Ayaz Uddin, Ibrahim Ahmed, Mohammed Hasseb, Neyaz Abbas, Siana James, and Mohammed Tariq Hasib.

Important sessions on topics like career selection, CV writing, personality development and interview skills will be held. Special sessions on media and tourism be happening towards the end.