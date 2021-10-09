Jobs in Dubai: UAE airline hiring 500 customer service agents; check details

Abu Dhabi: A leading United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline has announced to hire 500 customer service agents. Interested and eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in interviews in Dubai.

Those selected will be offered a salary of up to 5,000 dirham (Rs 1,02,515) and travel facilities.

As per the airline, interested candidates should have over two years of experience in the customer service industry, a high school certificate, fluency in written and spoken English, basic knowledge of microsoft office, excellent sales skills, professional telephone etiquette and effective communication skills—spoken Arabic language skills would be an advantage.

Interviews will be held at the Bur Dubai Holiday Inn from 9 am to 5 pm on October 11, 2021.

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata, passport size photo and full-size photo with them, said the airline.

Ability to adapt to changing business processes or procedures, ensuring all processes are followed, and procedures/rules are always adhered to.

Ability to actively listen to customer requests to identify requirements and provide the most appropriate solutions.

Understand all customers’ needs and effectively promote solutions that will meet their needs either by going further or promoting the company’s products that will generate additional income.

Ensure the provision of the highest level of customer service to all customers by assisting with all relevant information required.