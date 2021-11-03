Jobs in Hyderabad: MJ College invites applications for teaching posts

Hyderabad: Good news for those who are looking for teaching jobs in Hyderabad as Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology (MJCET) which is popularly known as MJ College has issued a recruitment notification.

As per the notification, the applications are invited for the post of Associate Professor in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department and Assistant Professor in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) and Civil Engineering departments.

Eligibility for teaching post in MJ College

For the Associate Professor post in the EEE department, candidates should be BE/B.Tech (EEE) and ME/M.Tech (Power Electronics preferred) degree holders. Apart from it, they should be Ph.D. in EEE.

The candidates must also carry five years of experience in teaching/research/industry.

For the Assistant Professor post in EEE and Civil Engineering department, the candidates must hold BE/B.Tech degree in EEE and Civil engineering respectively. They should also possess ME/M.Tech degree.

Candidates with teaching experience in Engineering College will be preferred.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their resumes, passport size photograph,s and photocopies of relevant documents to email id: principaloffice@mjcollege.ac.in on or before November 15, 2021.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interviews. They will be notified through email or post. However, no travel allowance will be provided to the candidates for appearing in the interviews.

For further details of the jobs, candidates can read the notification (click here) issued by MJ College, Hyderabad.

MJ College

It is a college located at Mount Pleasant, Road Number 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The college is named after Prince Muffakham Jah who is the grandson of the Nizam VII.

MJCET which is run by Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society is affiliated to Osmania University and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).