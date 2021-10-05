Jobs in Hyderabad: Mount Mercy School invites applications to recruit teachers

Hyderabad: Good news for people who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad as Mount Mercy School has decided to recruit teachers.

The school has invited applications from graduates who have a positive attitude. Candidates will be offered salaries based on their skills.

Currently, the school is looking for candidates who can teach physics, biology, mathematics, English, and social studies.

The main block of the school is located at Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki whereas, the new block is at Yousuf Tekri, Tolichowki.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their CVs to mount_mercy@yahoo.com. They can also contact on cellphone numbers 9059921703 or 9849142128.

In-person classes in Telangana schools

Last month, the government of Telangana has decided to allow schools to conduct in-person classes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reduced significantly.

However, they have been asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

In the schools, the staff is ensuring that students are adhering to all COVID-19 norms including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, etc.