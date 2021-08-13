Jobs in Hyderabad: US-based company to hire 1500 people

Hyderabad: Good news for people searching for customer care executive jobs in Hyderabad as a US-based company [24]7.ai is going to hire 1500 persons.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the company on Thursday announced the decision to increase the Hyderabad facility headcount to 3500. Currently, the facility in the city has 2000 employees.

In the current fiscal year, the company is planning to recruit 5000 people across India. The hiring is for permanent roles.

The job responsibility for the candidates who will be selected for the Hyderabad office’s customer care executive positions will include handling clients worldwide through voice, chat and blended process.

[24]7 company adopts work from home model

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, many IT and ITES companies are preferring work from home model. [24]7.ai has also adopted the same model.

The company in a release mentioned that as the process can be managed online, it can hire persons from across the country and allow them to work remotely. It has also mentioned that 80 percent of its employees are working from home.

At present, the company provides services to 500 firms from various sectors including telecom, retail, technology, etc. It offers customer service, sales, and tech support in chat and voice-based processes.

How Work From Home culture is changing the face of work

After COVID-19 hit the world last year, many companies were forced to shut down their offices and work remotely. Now, after a year, people have slowly started adapting to the Work From Home culture.

Sharing his experience, Mohit Gupta, who works at an IT firm, said there are both pros and cons of working from home. “While this has ruined work-life balance, I’m thankful since it has kept me and my family safe.”

Gupta (35), who manages a team of around 15 people, pointed out that a lot of employees lack office essentials. “Being in the IT sector, we faced several technical challenges. Some people are not tech savvy, some don’t have a laptop, while some don’t have Internet, so there are several roadblocks in working outside the office space.”

Currently, almost all ITES companies in Hyderabad are not only allowing their customer care executives to work from home but also offering jobs to candidates after conducting interviews online.