Joe Biden tests COVID negative ahead of Pennsylvania visit

MansoorPublished: 24th October 2020 11:47 pm IST
Twitter applies 'manipulated' tag on video retweeted by Trump

Pennsylvania: Democratic Party Presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden, ahead of his trip to Pennsylvania on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19.

Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said as quoted by CNN.

According to CNN, This is the first test result the former Vice President’s campaign has disclosed following Thursday night’s debate.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year.

Source: PTI

READ:  France disbands Islamist Group in wake of teacher murder case
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 24th October 2020 11:47 pm IST
Back to top button