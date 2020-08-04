Joey King in talks to join Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’

Posted By Neha Published: 4th August 2020 7:21 pm IST
Joey King

Washington D.C.: Joey King is currently in talks to join Brad Pitt’s upcoming action-adventure series ‘Bullet Train.’

According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on famous Japanese novel ‘Marie Beetle’ by Kotaro Isaka and is helmed by David Leitch.

The ‘Bullet Train’ will be bankrolled by Leitch and Kelly McCormick through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua.

The exact production date has not yet been set and Sony is currently keeping plot details under the wraps.

Joey King rose to stardom with Netflix’s teen romance franchise ‘The Kissing Booth’ in 2018, with its second installment dropping recently on July 24.

A third season to the show was also announced recently and will be launched in 2021.

Source: ANI
